Fabio Miretti has recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff and now faces intense competition for a place in the Juventus midfield. The Bianconeri currently possess several talented midfielders, and their strength in depth has given the team the capability to compete for victories both domestically and in Europe. However, despite the quality available, Juventus have struggled for consistency in their performances this season, with the side still seeking to achieve the right balance across their midfield and attacking lines.

Miretti’s return adds another dimension to their options, yet breaking into the starting line-up remains a challenge given the calibre of players around him. The midfielder, known for his technical skill and composure on the ball, will need to adapt quickly to the team’s evolving tactical demands if he is to regain a regular position.

A Tactical Adjustment Under Consideration

While Juventus continue their push for greater stability, the coaching staff appear keen to find new ways to utilise Miretti’s abilities effectively. Luciano Spalletti, who is reportedly an admirer of the young midfielder, has expressed a desire to ensure the player receives more regular game time. However, doing so may require a tactical adjustment to fit him naturally into the current system.

Spalletti is understood to be considering a positional change that could help Miretti rediscover form and confidence after his injury absence. Rather than deploying him as an attacking midfielder, the manager may instead look to reshape his role into one that offers deeper playmaking responsibilities, allowing him to influence the game from further back on the pitch.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A New Role for Miretti

According to Il Bianconero, the manager has begun working on converting Miretti from an advanced attacking midfielder into a deep-lying playmaker, a move that could revitalise his career and benefit the team’s tactical balance. The coaching staff believe that his intelligence, passing range, and vision make him well-suited to such a role. With Juventus aiming to find greater rhythm and control in midfield, this adjustment could provide a fresh avenue for Miretti to showcase his talent.

Now fully fit again, Miretti is expected to spend the coming weeks training specifically for this new position. The manager’s hope is that he can adapt effectively and become a reliable creative force from deeper areas, providing the team with an alternative approach to building play. If successful, this transition may not only secure Miretti more opportunities within the side but could also enhance Juventus’s overall cohesion and flexibility in midfield.