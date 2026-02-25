Luciano Spalletti has identified the key issues facing his Juventus squad ahead of their crucial return leg against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League tonight. Juventus will begin the fixture with a significant 5-2 deficit from the first leg, leaving fans hoping for a near-miraculous comeback in Turin.

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have struggled for consistency, suffering three consecutive defeats that have highlighted vulnerabilities across the squad. Spalletti is expected to continue as manager beyond this season, but securing positive results is essential if he wishes to lead Juventus in next season’s Champions League. With the team already eliminated from the Coppa Italia and out of contention for the league title, finishing the season strongly in Europe has become a priority.

Champions League Challenge

To progress against Galatasaray, Juventus will need to overturn a three-goal deficit without conceding, a task that demands both tactical discipline and mental resilience. Spalletti’s experience at the highest level gives him insight into the areas requiring immediate improvement, particularly in terms of defensive organisation and attacking playmaking. The manager has emphasised that addressing these issues is critical to mounting a credible challenge in European competition.

(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Focus on Playmaking

As reported by Tuttojuve, Spalletti said, “The way we’ve conceded goals is something no player wants to see. I think it’s the playmaking that we need to pay particular attention to, when there are challenges. Experienced players like us who play in the Champions League know these things. Conceding goals can happen, and we have to forget about the game, but also acknowledge the moment we’re going through.”

His comments underline that Juventus’ recent struggles are as much about organisation and decision-making as they are about individual mistakes. To achieve a successful turnaround, the team must combine tactical awareness with composure, recognising that a focused and structured approach will be essential to delivering a performance capable of keeping their European campaign alive.