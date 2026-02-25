Victor Osimhen sustained a minor injury during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout tie between Juventus and Galatasaray last week, but he is now confirmed fit to play. The Nigerian forward caused significant problems for the Bianconeri defence in that fixture, exploiting gaps and forcing repeated errors that contributed to most of the five goals scored by his side. His presence on the pitch is therefore expected to remain a major challenge for Juventus.

Juve enter the return leg with home advantage, which could bolster their chances of performing well and potentially reducing the deficit. However, overturning the three-goal gap will not only require strong attacking displays from the Bianconeri but may also depend on errors or absences from the opposing side. The rumours regarding Osimhen’s fitness initially raised hope among Juventus supporters that they might face a weakened opponent, but those expectations have now been dismissed.

Osimhen Set to Play

As reported by Tuttojuve, Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk confirmed Osimhen’s availability ahead of the fixture. He said, “In the last game, we rotated a bit, substituting six players. He had some knee pain, but he’s ready to play tomorrow.” This statement clarifies that the striker’s minor knee issues have been resolved and that he will be available to lead the line, maintaining his role as a central threat to Juventus.

Victor Osimhen

Tactical Considerations for Juventus

Given Osimhen’s impact in the first leg, Juventus must develop a strategy to minimise his influence on the game. Containing the striker will require defensive discipline, coordinated pressing, and careful marking to prevent him from exploiting spaces as he did previously. Limiting his opportunities will be crucial if Juventus are to have any chance of overturning the deficit and forcing the match into extra time, ensuring that home advantage is effectively utilised to counter the threat posed by one of Europe’s most dangerous forwards.