While Francisco Conceicao was seen warming up, he wasn’t one of the five Juventus substitutes introduced in the second half against Lazio.

The Portuguese winger had a slight muscle problem during Thursday’s Coppa Italia defeat to Atalanta. This issue prevented him from training alongside his teammates ahead of Lazio’s clash, but he was still deemed fit enough for a call-up

During the first half, Chico was spotted on the sidelines doing some warm-ups, giving the impression that he was going to be Juve’s first change of the match.

However, when Juan Cabal made way at the interval, it was Edon Zhegrova’s number that showed on the substitution board.

Francisco Conceicao struggled while warming up in Juventus vs Lazio clash

After Zegrova, Luciano Spalletti introduced Lloyd Kelly, Jeremie Boga, Fabio Miretti, and Lois Openda, while Conceicao remained in the dugout, as the contest ended in a 2-2 draw.

According to IlBianconero, the former Porto star complained of some discomfort in his knee, so the technical staff opted against taking any risks.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

But while Conceicao was an unused substitute against Lazio, his condition hasn’t caused any major concerns at Continassa.

Therefore, barring any unpleasant surprises, the winger should be fit enough to take part in the action against Inter in next Saturday’s Derby d’Italia.

Conceicao remains a key player for Juventus

Conceicao’s return to the pitch would be an important boost for Spalletti, as Andrea Cambiaso was at times wasteful in the box when playing in an advanced role, while Zhegrova remains far from his best, as illustrated by his modest cameo against Lazio.

For his part, Conceicao has had his highs and lows this season, but he remains a thorn in the side of any left-back thanks to his speed and trickery.

The 23-year-old has been slightly unlucky in front of goal this season, hitting the post on several occasions. He has only registered three goals and one assist in 26 appearances this season.