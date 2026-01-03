Juventus handed Luciano Spalletti a short-term contract when he was appointed manager at the end of October, a decision that reflected both urgency and caution from the club. The Bianconeri had lost confidence in Igor Tudor and opted to dismiss him in order to clear the way for Spalletti to take charge during a demanding period of the season. The appointment marked another significant change in leadership as Juventus sought stability after a turbulent year.

At the time negotiations were taking place, reports suggested that Spalletti was keen on securing a longer deal that would allow him the time and authority needed to improve the squad. Despite those claims, Juventus ultimately offered him an agreement that runs only until the end of the current campaign. Any decision on his future is set to be made once the season concludes, leaving his long-term position unresolved.

A Season Defined by Transition

Spalletti is the third manager Juventus have had in 2025, underlining the level of instability the club has experienced. However, he managed to guide the team through the closing stages of the year in an encouraging fashion. The Bianconeri ended the year on a positive note, and there is hope internally that the squad can continue to develop and deliver improved performances in the weeks ahead.

Juventus are expected to back their manager as much as possible to give him the best chance of success. Even so, uncertainty remains around his future, with his contract due to expire in the summer. This situation places added focus on results and progress, as both parties assess whether their objectives align over the longer term.

Spalletti Addresses His Contract Situation

When asked whether he desired a longer contract, Spalletti addressed the matter openly, speaking via Calciomercato. He said, “If I had wanted something else or felt more secure with a longer contract, I would have immediately raised the issue with Comolli. I didn’t, and I’m fine . I found professionals who respect their roles and the work to be done. We have the same goals: to stay in the Champions League. In June, we’ll make an evaluation based on the work done for the good of Juventus and the fans: if things are satisfactory for everyone, we’ll talk about something else.”

His comments suggest a calm and measured approach, with the focus firmly on performance and shared objectives rather than contractual security.