Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti had a post-match spat with a TV presenter regarding Andrea Cambiaso and his role on the pitch.

The Bianconeri earned a valuable victory over Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday, thanks to Jeremie Boga’s winner.

Despite the slim result, Spalletti was pleased with his team’s performance. After all, the visitors dominated the action in Friuli from start to finish, and were harshly denied a second goal following a controversial VAR intervention.

Luciano Spalletti defends his stance on Andrea Cambiaso

While Spalletti staunchly defended his men after the game, the Italian media still enquired about some of the decisions he made during the contest.

During his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia, former Juventus midfieder, Giancarlo Marocchi, wondered why Cambiaso kept slipping to the middle of the park despite playing a left wing-back.

“Cambiaso is always wandering all over the pitch. Does he cause more problems for the opponents or for the coach?” cheekily asked the pundit (via Calciomercato).

“If he stops wandering around the pitch, he won’t play anymore. If he listens to you, he won’t play anymore. It’s better for him to roam around, because he’s good at playing like a midfielder.”

Juventus players roaming all over the pitch

Cambiaso wasn’t the only Juventus player who had a hybrid role. For instance, Weston McKennie started the contest as a right wing-back, but as usual, he was spotted all over the pitch.

The Texan even became a centre-forward at one stage during the second half prior to Jonathan David’s late introduction.

Moreover, Kenan Yildiz noticeably started as a false 9 in the absence of a genuine centre-forward. The Turkish star then returned to his accustomed role on the left wing, switching positions with Boga, in a manoeuvre that paid dividends, with both players collaborating to score the winner.