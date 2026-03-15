Ahead of next summer, Juventus have reportedly decided what to do with their two winter signings, Jeremie Boga and Emil Holm.

The Bianconeri had a quiet January transfer window, only making a few tweaks to Luciano Spalletti’s first team in the final two days before the deadline.

The Serie A giants sent Daniel Rugani to Fiorentina, while Joao Mario joined Bologna on loan, with Holm making the move in the opposite direction. Moreover, Boga was given an escape rope from his troublesome spell at OGC Nice.

Juventus looking to keep Jeremie Boga in Turin

Boga and Holm both signed for Juventus on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The Turin-based giants can buy the Swedish full-back from Bologna for €15 million, while the Ivorian winger would only cost €4.8 million.

According to Sportmediaset (via TuttoJuve), the club would like to keep Boga beyond the current campaign, which is hardly a surprise considering his splendid form and low cost.

After constantly impressing in his cameos, the 29-year-old finally earned his full Juventus debut in Saturday’s contest in Udine, and he ended up scoring the solitary goal of the match.

Boga initially arrived as Kenan Yildiz’s understudy, but he’s been playing alongside the Turkish international, switching back and forth between the left wing and the striker role.

Emil Holm destined to leave Juventus?

On the other hand, Holm might not dwell at Continassa for too long. Calciomercato.it claims that the management doesn’t plan to spend €15 million to keep him at Luciano Spalletti’s court, so he’ll be sent back to Bologna.

The Swedish international only made two appearances for the Bianconeri before suffering a calf muscle tear in mid-February.

The 25-year-old is expected to remain on the sidelines for several more weeks, which reduces his chance of persuading the management to buy him at the end of the season.

Juventus are more likely to target other right-backs, including Zeki Celik, whose contract with Roma will expire at the end of the season.