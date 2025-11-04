Juventus has a new manager at the helm, and Luciano Spalletti will be their third manager in 2025 alone.

The men in black and white believe that they now have a coach who can take the team to the next level, but they could have been in a stronger position if the previous two managers had addressed certain issues.

Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor arrived with high expectations, but they left several problems unattended, even though they had the opportunity to resolve them. What are these issues?

Failing to pick a stable team

At a time when the team needed stability, Motta and Tudor risked their reputations by frequently tinkering with the squad.

The men in black and white have several fine players, but no supporter could consistently identify the best starting XI last year because the managers failed to establish a stable team, and that is, of course, reflected in Juventus FC standings in both the Champions League and Serie A.

Not knowing the best players to buy

The club offered Thiago Motta the chance to reshape the squad to suit his vision, but he failed to acquire players who met his requirements.

Despite significant investment, Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners ended up underperforming under him.

Tudor was also unable to get the best from these players, and when he made transfers, he signed individuals who were never suitable for his team.

Relying on players not fit for their system

This issue follows the previous one because, lacking the right signings, they had to use players who were unsuited to their system in various positions, which prevented the team from performing at its best.

Juve has a large squad with many quality players, but they often did not fit the systems the last two managers wanted to implement, so they were frequently played out of position.

Lack of tactical flexibility

Tudor and Motta also showed a lack of flexibility in their tactics, which became a clear shortcoming.

Experienced managers typically know when to adapt formations and systems to suit their current squad.

Motta and Tudor, however, attempted to force the players to conform to their preferred style of play.

There are even reports that Juve discussed adopting a back-four formation with Tudor, but he refused to consider the suggestion.

Juve performed well with a back four in Luciano Spalletti’s first match as manager, and he will aim to continue with what works.