Igor Tudor was fired by Juventus this week after a poor run of form, and the former midfielder will be disappointed with the efforts of some of his players.

Juve provided him with a good squad, and most people believe that his team clearly underperformed during the final weeks of his tenure.

At the Club World Cup, Tudor felt he had developed trust from his players as they played well in the United States before exiting the competition.

They also began the season well, so their slump in form over the last few weeks came as a surprise to most people.

The men in black and white will continue to work as hard as they can to ensure that the team bounces back, but the question has to be asked: Which players let down Tudor the most?

Dusan Vlahovic

Despite knowing the striker’s future was uncertain, Tudor trusted DV9 with game time, and when the manager needed him the most, he failed to score.

In the first game after Tudor left, he returned to scoring and played much better than he had done before.

Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli was the captain under Tudor, and he did not lead the team out of an impending slump that eventually cost his manager his job.

Despite being one of the most experienced players in the group and a leader, the midfielder has not been in good shape and will probably struggle to play under the next manager.

Kenan Yildiz

Most people will argue that Yildiz is the best player at the club under Tudor, but the youngster went missing when the manager needed him the most.

Tudor gave Yildiz the freedom that he lacked under Thiago Motta, and he began to perform well, delivering goals and assists.

However, despite being the captain in most of the final games of Tudor’s spell, he failed to shine.

Francisco Conceicao

Tudor fought really hard for the return of Conceicao to Juve after his loan spell last season, but Chico failed to deliver.

There were games where he was the best player on the pitch, but he lacked consistency, and he also went missing during the worst spells of Juve under Tudor.

Jonathan David

It remains unclear if signing David was Tudor’s idea or that of Damien Comolli, but he arrived at Juve as one of the best strikers in Europe.

He did not seem to be a player that needed too much time to get used to how the team played, but he turned out to be a flop during the time of Tudor.

Juve now hopes a new manager will bring out the best in him sooner rather than later.