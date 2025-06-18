Juventus are just hours away from their opening match in the Club World Cup, and midfielder Khephren Thuram has made it clear that the Bianconeri have their sights set on lifting the trophy. The Bianconeri are preparing to begin their campaign in the United States with a fixture against Al Ain, and although they enter the match as favourites, the team is approaching the competition with full focus and respect for their opponents.

The club from the United Arab Emirates may not come from a league as competitive as Serie A, but their place in the tournament is well earned, and Juventus understand that underestimating any opponent could prove costly. This measured approach has been echoed throughout the squad, with Thuram reinforcing the team’s ambitions and determination.

Determined to Compete at the Highest Level

Juventus are one of the most recognisable names in world football, yet they are not currently considered one of the favourites to win the tournament. With other strong sides from England, Spain and Germany participating, many expect the later stages to offer tougher challenges. Even so, Juventus believe their performance in the group stage could shift perceptions and put them firmly into the conversation for the title.

Speaking about the team’s mindset ahead of their first fixture, Khephren Thuram expressed confidence and ambition, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We are happy to be in America and to start the World Cup. I don’t know where we can get to, but we want to get to the final and win. Al Ain? We don’t underestimate them, we know they are a great team, they won the Champions League. It will be a difficult match. My performance? I can still grow a lot, learn every day.”

Club World Cup

A Professional Approach to Global Competition

Juventus have travelled to the United States with the intention of competing, not just participating. While they may not be the bookmakers’ favourites at this stage, the focus and professionalism shown in their preparations suggest a team that is ready to challenge.

With the right mindset and performance levels, Juventus could defy early expectations and progress deep into the tournament. The commitment shown by Thuram and his teammates will be crucial in determining how far they can go.