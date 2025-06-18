Lloyd Kelly has recently been the subject of speculation linking him to a return to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, just six months after his transfer from Newcastle United to Juventus. The defender’s move to the Bianconeri was closely monitored for some time, with Juventus having tracked Kelly since the 2023–2024 season before he initially chose to join Newcastle as a free agent in 2024.

Kelly’s Journey to Juventus

At the start of this year, Kelly completed a loan move to Juventus, which was later made permanent as the Bianconeri sought to strengthen their defensive options. The club are delighted to have the defender in their ranks and is keen to keep him for the foreseeable future. However, it is acknowledged in football circles that every player has a price, and interest from other clubs remains a possibility.

Crystal Palace, preparing for their Europa League campaign this season following their FA Cup triumph, view Kelly as a player who could add valuable experience and solidity to their squad. The Premier League club’s interest has contributed to rumours of a potential transfer back to England.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Kelly’s Focus Remains on Juventus

Currently, Kelly is concentrating fully on his duties with Juventus as they compete in the Club World Cup. Speaking about his future and the speculation surrounding his career, he stated, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We are ready for the World Cup. I personally feel good in Italy and at Juventus. Crystal Palace’s interest? I am one hundred percent focused on the black and whites and would like to stay for a long time at this great club.”

His commitment to Juventus has been clear throughout the season, and the club’s management has expressed satisfaction with his performances.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see whether Kelly’s focus on Juventus continues to hold firm or if the allure of a Premier League return will become more pressing. For now, however, the defender’s priority remains firmly with the Italian side.