Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma was surprisingly omitted from the UEFA Super Cup clash against Paris Saint-Germain in an episode that certainly raised several eyebrows at Juventus.

The 28-year-old has been a staple for Spurs since making the move from Brighton in the summer of 2022. But after being a regular starter in Ange Postecoglou’s lineup, the Malian appears to be at odds with his new manager, Thomas Frank.

The Danish head coach decided to exclude the midfielder from the European Super Cup contest, as the Europa League winners clashed head with Champions League winners PSG in Udine.

Spurs omit Yves Bisssouma from Super Cup squad

The North Londoners were only minutes away from pulling off a major upset, but they ended up squandering a two-goal lead, as the French giants roared back to equalise the score and then prevail in the penalty shootouts.

As Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) reports, Bissouma was left out of the squad for disciplinary reasons.

The Mali international reportedly arrived late to a training session, and not for the first time, prompting Frank to make an example out of him.

Therefore, one would imagine that Spurs would be open to cashing in on the midfield enforcer as soon as possible, especially with his contract expiring next June.

Should Juventus launch an onslaught for Bissouma

For Juventus, this could represent an enticing opportunity. After all, the Bianconeri have been on the player’s trail for months, albeit he’s never been on top of Damien Comolli’s shortlist.

But after abandoning their attempt to sign Morten Hjulmand due to Sporting’s hefty price tag, the Serie A giants would welcome the opportunity to purchase a more affordable profile, even though Brighton’s Matt O’Riley appears to be the club’s main target at the moment.

Nevertheless, one would wonder if Juventus would be willing to turn a blind eye to Bissouma’s questionable disciplinary record, as the Bianconeri pride themselves on safeguarding a highly professional environment and a well-behaved squad.