Vialli
Video – Carlo Garganese recalls Gianluca Vialli’s exceptional gesture

January 11, 2023 - 1:00 pm

In the latest episode of the Italian Football Podcast, Carlo Garganese and Nima Tavallaey pay tribute to the iconic Gianluca Vialli who tragically passed away last Friday aged 58 following a five-year battle with cancer.

The two co-hosts describe the legendary Juventus captain as a special human being who was kind and generous to everyone around him, regardless of their occupations.

Garganese recalls how Vialli once defied the norm with an exceptional gesture towards him. While most stars would either reject an interview request through an agent or simply fail to reply, the late striker instead opted to explain himself personally in a lengthy phone call.

You can listen to the full tribute in the video below.

