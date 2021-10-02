locatelli
Video: Manuel Locatelli’s late winner for Juventus against Torino

October 2, 2021 - 7:20 pm

Manuel Locatelli saved the day with his late winner against Torino, keeping Juventus’s winning run going.

The Old Lady were second-best in the opening 45 minutes, albeit with our defence more than up to the threat posed on them, but the second-half was very differnt, so much-so that we would have been kicking ourselves if we hadn’t found a winner.

Thankfully we didn’t have to rue such a scenario, with Locatelli’s strike proving the difference-maker.

It was a strong win this afternoon, and a worthy match-winner to claim all three points.

Patrick

Avatar

