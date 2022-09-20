Club News

Video – On this day, Pirlo’s managerial career kicked off on a brilliant note

September 20, 2022 - 10:30 pm

On this day in 2020, Andrea Pirlo led Juventus in the first match of his managerial career, as the Bianconeri hosted Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium.

Dejan Kulusevski found the back of the net on his Juventus debut with his signature curler. Cristiano Ronaldo came extremely close to doubling the lead, but luck wasn’t on his side.

Late in the match, Leonardo Bonucci pounced on the rebound to score the hosts’ second, and CR7 eventually grabbed his goal following a nice assist from Aaron Ramsey.

