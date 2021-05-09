Szczesny
Video – Szczesny keeps Juventus in the game with penalty save

May 9, 2021 - 9:12 pm

Juventus really are living on the edge at the moment and would be two down against AC Milan if it was not for a fine penalty save from Wojciech Szczesny.

Giorgio Chiellini was responsible for the penalty being awarded after the ball hit his outstretched arm.

There was very little he could do to avoid the ball but it was still a spot-kick per the rules and VAR confirmed the decision.

Frank Kessie stepped up but Szczesny guessed right and saved well. It remains 1-0 to Milan with roughly 30 minutes to go.

