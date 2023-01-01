Video – The best goals and highlights of Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus

Since making his groundbreaking transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic immediately cemented himself as one of the major attractions in Turin.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the Serbian striker’s best goals and skills since joining the Bianconeri. The compilation includes his debut lob against Hellas Verona, his swift strike versus Villarreal in the Champions League as well as two stunning freekicks against Roma and Spezia and a fabulous brace in Empoli.