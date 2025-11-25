Massimo Pavan has expressed his respect for Luciano Spalletti, Juventus’ new manager, while emphasising that results remain the ultimate priority. The Bianconeri have been working hard to adapt to life under Spalletti, yet in his first few matches in charge, many of the team’s old habits have persisted. Juventus are still struggling to secure victories, a factor that led to the departure of their previous two managers at the Allianz Stadium. While Spalletti is renowned for his attacking style and achieved remarkable success with Napoli in 2022/2023, he is discovering that implementing his approach at Juventus may take longer than anticipated.

The need for immediate results

Despite the support Spalletti is receiving from the club, Juventus cannot afford an extended period without wins. The team’s inability to convert performances into victories has created pressure for both the manager and the squad. Fans and analysts alike expect immediate improvements, given the club’s stature and ambitions.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Pavan on Juventus’ current form

Speaking via Tuttojuve, Pavan said, “I have great respect for Spalletti, but we can’t ignore the results. Juventus drew with Torino, who were beaten five times at home by Como, and drew with Fiorentina, who hadn’t won a game yet. If we want to say this is a glass half full, I’m not happy or even satisfied if Juventus don’t win. We need to have the strength to get back to winning ways.” His comments underline the expectation that Juventus must start translating hard work into victories, highlighting the balance Spalletti must find between implementing his philosophy and achieving immediate results.