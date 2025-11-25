Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen has addressed the challenging weather conditions as his team prepares to host Juventus in the Champions League today. The Norwegian side has struggled in Europe since their historic qualification for the league stage, while Juventus carry a far greater pedigree in the tournament and is widely expected to perform well. With the Old Lady still seeking their first win, a victory in Norway is crucial if they are to maintain any hope of reaching the playoffs. Failure to progress would be a disappointment for the Serie A giants, who are acutely aware of the importance of securing a positive result.

Weather and pitch challenges

Juventus face additional hurdles as they travel to Bodo, with the match taking place on a synthetic pitch in a region known for harsh late-autumn conditions. The unpredictable weather could affect both teams’ style of play, creating further difficulties in what is already a high-pressure encounter. While both sides hope conditions are suitable for football, there remains a real possibility that the match will be played under tough circumstances. Adapting to the surface and weather will be key to performing effectively, and neither team can control these external factors.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Knutsen on coping with the conditions

Speaking via Calciomercato, Knutsen said, “We can’t do anything about the uncertain forecast. I hope the conditions are good and that we can play football.” He added, “We can’t hold a conference to talk about the weather, whatever happens, we’re in Bodo at the end of November.” His comments underline the reality that both teams must prepare to compete under challenging conditions, highlighting the unpredictability of football in Norway during this period. Juventus will need to adapt quickly, while Bodo/Glimt hope to use familiarity with their home environment to their advantage.