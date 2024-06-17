Juventus has been waiting for Adrien Rabiot to respond to their latest offer for him to extend his contract, with just over ten days left before he becomes a free agent.

Rabiot is one of the players that Juventus wants to keep at the Allianz Stadium beyond this term, and the midfielder knows that the club wants him to stay.

However, he has been slow to make a decision on his future, forcing the Bianconeri to wait to find out if he will stay or leave.

His current deal expires at the end of this month, and Juve is now putting more pressure on his camp to decide.

A report on Tuttojuve claims Juve has given him an ultimatum and expects a response from him this week.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and players are always eager to join our team, so we should not beg Rabiot to stay.

If he does not give us a response this week, then we can consider our relationship over and look for a replacement.

We can sign so many other midfielders, and they could make us a much better team.