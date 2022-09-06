When will Angel Di Maria return for Juventus?

During the first part of the summer transfer session, Juventus invested its time and resources on landing two major free agents.

Unfortunately for Max Allegri, neither Paul Pogba nor Angel Di Maria has been available on a consistent basis during the first part of the campaign.

While the Frenchman’s misadventures are a saga on their own, the Argentine is also having his fair share of injury concerns.

The 34-year-old has thus far made two starts in the black and white jersey (versus Sassuolo and Fiorentina), and both ended prematurely after sustaining knocks.

So when will the former Real Madrid star return to action?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Di Maria will be out for at least ten days. So after missing out on the trip to Paris, he will also be unavailable for Sunday’s Serie A fixture against Salernitana.

The source adds that the winger might return for the all-important Champions League clash against Benfica which will take place at the Allianz Stadium next Wednesday.

Nonetheless, a reunion with his former employers remains unlikely as well. So perhaps the away trip to Monza on September 18 would be a more realistic target.

In the meantime, Max Allegri will continue to rely on the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic on the wings, while Federico Chiesa remains another major absentee for the Bianconeri.