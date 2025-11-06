Luciano Spalletti is the latest manager trying to find success as the coach of Juventus, and the gaffer is working as hard as he can to ensure the team is in top condition.

The men in black and white have a strong squad, but most of them have failed to lift the team to acceptable standards under the last two managers. This is why both coaches did not last in their roles as the team’s manager, and Spalletti will want to outlast them.

The former Napoli manager will only find success if he can get some players to remain consistently good and perform well game by game. If he achieves that, then not only will it be good news for Juventus, but also for punters who enjoy creating a bet builder with Juve and their players a part of their selections.

However, who are these players that Spalletti needs to perform to their true ability?

Michele di Gregorio

No team can succeed without a reliable goalkeeper, and Di Gregorio has proven to be one of the finest in the game since he joined Juve.

In some games during their poor spell, if he had not been in top form, the team would have been defeated.

Spalletti will need to get the best out of him if he wants to succeed, and the former Monza man seems prepared for the task.

Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz seems to have been burdened by the responsibility of captaining the team in the last few weeks, but he remains the poster boy of the current generation of Juve players.

He needs to restore the consistency his game displayed between the end of last season and the start of this campaign.

If he stays fit and consistent, it will be difficult to stop Juve from winning trophies this season.

Gleison Bremer

Bremer returned from his long-term injury to demonstrate why he is considered the main man in Juve’s defence.

However, he has suffered another injury, which is minor compared to the previous one, but the defender is one of the best in the world when fully fit.

If he overcomes his physical struggles and plays in many matches for Juve, it will be difficult to stop Spalletti’s team.

Dusan Vlahovic

As the best striker in the squad, it is expected that Spalletti will continue to start Vlahovic, leaving the Serbian with no excuses.

The previous manager, Igor Tudor, did not use him consistently, but Spalletti values the striker, and Juve needs him in top form this season if they are to achieve success.

Teun Koopmeiners

If Spalletti is to rely on Koopmeiners and not bench him, the midfielder must deliver each time he is on the pitch.

The Dutchman is an important part of the team, and when he underperforms, it is obvious. If the manager keeps starting him, he has to be in fine form in matches.