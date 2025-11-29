Juventus will face Napoli on the 7th of December, and the men in black and white will be eager to secure a positive result. The Bianconeri have struggled with inconsistency throughout the season, yet this has been a common theme across Serie A, with many of the league’s top clubs failing to maintain a steady run of form. This presents Juventus with an opportunity to remain close to the top four and, potentially, continue their pursuit of the Scudetto, provided they can take full advantage of the fixtures ahead.

Juventus’ Focus on Consistency

Securing victories in upcoming matches is crucial if Juventus are to finish the season strongly. The club understands that sustained performance is the only path to a successful campaign, particularly given the quality of the remaining opposition. Napoli represents one of the key challenges still to come, and Juventus will aim to field its strongest available squad for the encounter. Maintaining defensive stability will be particularly important, as the Bianconeri look to limit the attacking threats posed by their opponents and capitalise on their own chances.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Gleison Bremer’s Return

A significant factor for Juventus in the coming fixtures will be the fitness of Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian defender has been sidelined for the past two months due to injury, but he is reportedly nearing a return to full fitness. Juventus are keen to reintegrate him into the squad as soon as possible to restore solidity to their back line, although the club are cautious not to rush his recovery. According to Tuttojuve, Bremer could be available for the Napoli match, yet it is the mid-December clash against Bologna that is likely to provide the ideal opportunity for him to return to competitive action.

The Bianconeri will be hoping that Bremer’s return, coupled with consistent performances from their key players, will enable them to navigate the remainder of the season successfully. Ensuring defensive reliability and converting opportunities into points will be essential if Juventus are to achieve its objectives in both domestic and European competitions.