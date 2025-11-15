Moise Kean’s withdrawal from Italy’s camp for their November matches has become a source of concern for Fiorentina, who are now closely monitoring his condition. As one of their key players, his availability is essential, particularly ahead of their upcoming clash with Juventus after the international break. His fitness has therefore become a central focus for the club as they prepare for one of their most important fixtures of the season.

Kean was in fantastic form last season, yet Fiorentina have struggled collectively during the current campaign. His lack of goals reflects the wider issues facing the team, whose performances have been inconsistent and below expectations. Despite these challenges, the striker remains determined to improve under their new manager. The match against Juventus carries particular significance for him due to his personal history with the club.

A Player with a Point to Prove

Kean was groomed at the Allianz Stadium and is regarded as one of the most successful graduates of the Juventus academy. His rise through their youth system placed him among the brightest young talents in Italian football. However, his final season with the club was difficult, and he struggled to find form at a crucial time. When Fiorentina expressed interest, the Bianconeri elected to sell him, bringing an end to his spell in Turin.

This background gives the upcoming meeting with Juventus an added emotional dimension. Kean is naturally eager to demonstrate his quality against his former club and remind them of the player they once considered one of their most promising talents. The encounter offers him an opportunity not only to contribute to Fiorentina’s campaign but also to deliver a statement through his performance.

Positive News on Kean’s Recovery

According to Il Bianconero, Kean is now expected to be fit for the match. The report states that his injury does not appear to be serious, and he is likely to be available for selection when the international break concludes. This will come as a relief to Fiorentina, who are aware of how important his presence could be in such a high-profile fixture.

As the team prepares for a demanding period, Kean’s return could provide a timely boost. His motivation, combined with the significance of the match, may help reignite his form and strengthen Fiorentina’s efforts as they look to improve their season.