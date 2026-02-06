Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Sandro Tonali next season, but Newcastle United are unlikely to make the move straightforward. The Italian midfielder has established himself as a key player in the Premier League, having previously been linked with a late transfer to Arsenal during the last window. Although the EPL leaders were offered the chance to secure his signature, the deal did not materialise, leaving Juventus poised to challenge for his services in the summer.

Tonali’s impact in England

Tonali has thrived in the Premier League, distinguishing himself as one of the few Italian stars playing outside Serie A. His performances have attracted attention from top clubs, yet he has remained committed to Newcastle and focused on maintaining his strong form. There is a possibility that he may wish to return to Italy in the future, which has drawn Juventus into the race to secure him.

The coming months are expected to clarify whether Juventus can convince Newcastle to part with the midfielder, but for now, Tonali’s priority remains his contributions on the pitch in England. His consistent displays have underlined his importance to the team and reinforced the notion that any potential transfer would require careful planning and negotiation.

Agent response and future plans

Tonali’s agent, Beppe Riso, has addressed the speculation linking his client with a move to Juventus. As cited by Il Bianconero, he stated, “There’s no preference right now. It’s still early. What we’re saying today won’t apply tomorrow: Newcastle couldn’t let him go now, and it wasn’t worth moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club. We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer.”

Riso’s comments suggest that while Tonali’s future remains open, immediate transfers are unlikely. Both Newcastle and Juventus will need to assess their positions carefully, with summer discussions expected to determine whether the Italian midfielder will return to Serie A or continue to make an impact in the Premier League.