Germany vs. Paraguay | Round of 32 | Monday, 29 June 2026 | 20:30 BST | Gillette Stadium, Boston (Foxborough), USA

Stage: World Cup 2026 Knockout Stage, Round of 32

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Germany and Paraguay meet in a World Cup 2026 Round of 32 tie with a quarter-final berth on the line. For Germany, this is a chance to reignite a tournament that promised much but included a damaging defeat to Ecuador in the group stage. Paraguay, returning to the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since 2010, are here to prove their qualification was no accident and that Gustavo Alfaro’s side can cause an upset on the grandest stage.

Verdict

Germany are heavy favourites at 4/11 and the attacking firepower of Florian Wirtz, Deniz Undav and Kai Havertz makes a home win the standout pick in World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Germany vs. Paraguay predictions. Paraguay’s defensive resilience is real, but the best Germany vs. Paraguay best bet is a Germany win with goals at both ends, with the under 2.5 line at 5/4 reflecting a side that has kept one clean sheet in three World Cup group games.

Germany vs. Paraguay Match Preview

Germany enter this fixture as one of the tournament’s most technically gifted sides, built around a midfield and attack that can unlock almost any defence. Julian Nagelsmann’s 4-2-3-1 system has produced some dazzling moments, including the 7-1 dismantling of Curaçao, but the 2-1 defeat to Ecuador exposed a willingness to leave space behind the defensive line. The World Cup 2026 bracket now demands that vulnerability is addressed.

Paraguay arrived at this tournament as underdogs and have performed exactly as Alfaro would have hoped. A tight 1-0 win over Turkey and a goalless draw with Australia were built on defensive organisation and disciplined pressing. Their group exit, finishing behind the United States, came after a heavy 4-1 opening defeat, but the subsequent back-to-back positive results showed real character from a squad drawn largely from South American club football.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage now forces Paraguay to open up slightly against a German side that will dominate possession. Alfaro’s side have conceded only twice in their final two group games combined, but facing Wirtz and Havertz in tandem represents a wholly different challenge. Germany, for their part, will need to manage the game carefully and avoid the defensive lapses that cost them against Ecuador.

Team Form

Germany – Last 5:

– Ecuador (A): Lost 1-2 (World Cup)

– Ivory Coast (H): Won 2-1 (World Cup)

– Curaçao (H): Won 7-1 (World Cup)

– United States (A): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

– Finland (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Germany’s World Cup group record reads two wins and a defeat, scoring 10 goals but conceding four. The Ecuador loss was unexpected, but the wins over Ivory Coast and Curaçao demonstrated the breadth of attacking options Nagelsmann can call upon. Deniz Undav leads the tournament scoring charts for Germany with three goals, while Havertz has added two, including a penalty.

Paraguay – Last 5:

– Australia (H): Drew 0-0 (World Cup)

– Turkey (A): Won 1-0 (World Cup)

– United States (A): Lost 1-4 (World Cup)

– Nicaragua (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

– Morocco (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Paraguay’s World Cup form shows a side that recovered impressively after the opening-day hammering by the United States. The wins over Turkey and the point against Australia were earned through hard work and tactical discipline rather than free-flowing football. Only two players, Matías Galarza and Maurício, have scored at this tournament for Paraguay, reflecting how heavily the side relies on collective effort over individual brilliance.

Germany vs. Paraguay Head-to-Head

Germany and Paraguay have met only twice in recorded history, making a definitive head-to-head trend difficult to establish. Their sole competitive encounter came at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where Germany edged a tightly contested 1-0 victory in the group stage. The two sides also drew 3-3 in a friendly in August 2013. The slender historical record slightly favours Germany, but the 2002 result is the only competitive data point available.

Team News

Germany head into this Round of 32 fixture with their squad largely intact after the group stage. Nagelsmann has options across every position, with a blend of experience and youth that few nations can match. Manuel Neuer, at 40 years old and with 124 caps, has been the reliable presence between the posts, while the defensive unit of Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah has been solid if not infallible. Joshua Kimmich, Germany’s captain, provides the defensive and organisational anchor in midfield.

The attacking department is where Germany are richest. Florian Wirtz has been the creative heartbeat of the side throughout the campaign, while Leroy Sané provides width and directness. Deniz Undav’s three World Cup goals from a supporting role have been a pleasant surprise for Nagelsmann. Felix Nmecha starts in the double pivot alongside Kimmich, with Kai Havertz leading the line. Note that Jamal Musiala does not feature in the confirmed starting XI. No significant injury concerns have been flagged ahead of this tie.

Paraguay’s squad has come through the group stage without major disruption. Captain and experienced centre-back Gustavo Gómez, with 89 caps for his country, will anchor the defensive line alongside Júnior Alonso. Miguel Almirón, the squad’s most recognisable name in European football circles, remains a key figure in midfield at 32. Julio Enciso, the 22-year-old forward now at Strasbourg, starts and is the player most likely to produce a moment of individual quality. Gabriel Ávalos leads the line in the confirmed XI, with Antonio Sanabria not in the starting lineup.

Confirmed Lineups

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Pavlovic, Rüdiger, Tah; Nmecha, Brown; Sané, Wirtz, Undav; Havertz

Confirmed starting XI.

Paraguay (4-1-4-1): Gil; Cáceres, Alonso, Cubas, Gómez; Canale; Almirón, Bobadilla, Ávalos, Galarza; Enciso

Confirmed starting XI.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle is likely to be between Florian Wirtz operating as Germany’s number 10 and Paraguay’s defensive midfield screen anchored by Andrés Cubas sitting deep, with Miguel Almirón providing energy across the midfield line. Wirtz has been Germany’s most consistent creative outlet throughout the campaign, and if he finds pockets of space between Paraguay’s midfield and defensive lines, Nagelsmann’s side will create chances at will. Paraguay’s best hope is keeping the defensive block compact and using Almirón’s energy to press Germany high, disrupting the build-up before Wirtz and Havertz can link. The World Cup 2026 knockout stage offers no margin for error, and whichever midfield exerts control in the first 30 minutes is likely to set the tone for the entire tie.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Germany to Win @ 4/11

Germany’s attacking depth and quality make them strong World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Germany vs. Paraguay picks for a straightforward victory. Paraguay have shown resilience, but Wirtz, Undav and Havertz represent a step up in quality from Turkey or Australia. The price is short but reflects genuine probability.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/5

Germany have scored eight goals in their last two competitive wins and Paraguay conceded four in their opening group game. Even with Paraguay’s improved defensive record in games two and three, Germany’s attacking press is likely to breach a backline that will be under sustained pressure throughout. The best price available on over 2.5 goals is 4/5.

Scorer Market: Deniz Undav to Score Anytime

Undav leads Germany’s World Cup scoring with three goals from a supporting striker role. His movement between the lines has been outstanding in this campaign, and against a Paraguay defence that will be focused on limiting Havertz and Wirtz, Undav could find space in behind. Check leading operators for the best available price on this market.

Fourth Pick: Germany to Win and Both Teams to Score

Germany’s defence has not been watertight in this tournament, conceding four goals across three group games. Paraguay, despite their modest attacking record, did score in two of their three group matches. A Germany win with Paraguay nicking a consolation is a plausible scenario and offers better value than the straightforward match result at 4/11.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices across leading operators for this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture are as follows.

Germany Win – 4/11

Draw – 9/2

Paraguay Win – 10/1

Germany’s 4/11 reflects their status as clear favourites and mirrors their overall tournament outright odds of 18/1 to lift the trophy. Paraguay are available at 450/1 with leading operators to go all the way, which tells its own story about the gap in expectations.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

Germany vs. Paraguay kicks off at 20:30 BST on Monday, 29 June 2026, and is available to watch live and free in the United Kingdom on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. The match is played at Gillette Stadium in Boston (Foxborough), USA, which has a World Cup capacity of approximately 65,000 seats.

How to Bet

New to betting on World Cup 2026 knockout stage fixtures? Here is a straightforward guide to getting started.

Choose a licensed and regulated operator available in your jurisdiction. Register for an account, providing the required identification details. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Search for Germany vs. Paraguay in the Round of 32 section. Select your chosen market, for example match result, over/under goals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming your bet. Track your bet via the sportsbook’s live match centre or cash-out section if available.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should always be enjoyed as entertainment. Set a deposit limit before you start and never chase losses. If gambling is causing you concern, free and confidential support is available from BeGambleAware and GamCare. You can also use self-exclusion tools available through your operator or via GAMSTOP. Please gamble responsibly. 18+ only.