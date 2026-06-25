Match: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group B

Date: Sunday, 28 June 2026

Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (Inglewood), USA

Stage: World Cup 2026 Round of 32

TV/Streaming: ITV / BBC (UK)

What’s at Stake

This World Cup 2026 knockout stage tie is historic for both sides. South Africa, runners-up in Group A, reached the Round of 32 for the first time in their tournament history, having previously exited at the group stage at three World Cups (1998, 2002, 2010). Canada, runners-up in Group B, are also making their first appearance at this stage, having previously qualified only in 1986 and 2022 without advancing beyond the groups. Whoever wins this fixture will record their nation’s first-ever World Cup knockout victory and book a place in the last 16.

Verdict

Canada enter this World Cup 2026 R32 Match 1 tie as marginal favourites on the back of a group stage that included a 6-0 win over Qatar and a composed draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, giving Jesse Marsch’s side the look of a team building momentum at the right time. A Canada win in 90 minutes appeals at the best available price, with South Africa’s inexperience at the knockout stage and Canada’s greater group-stage firepower the primary drivers behind the call.

South Africa vs Canada Match Preview

Both nations arrive in Los Angeles having already rewritten their own World Cup histories, and the World Cup 2026 bracket now offers one of them the chance to go even further. South Africa secured their place as Group A runners-up behind Mexico with a 1-0 win over South Korea that announced them as a team capable of the unexpected. Coach Hugo Broos, in charge since May 2021, has overseen what is already the most successful World Cup campaign in South African football history.

Canada’s path here was slightly less emphatic at the end, a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in their final group game cost them top spot in Group B, but their overall campaign was convincing. The 6-0 demolition of Qatar set the tone, and Jesse Marsch’s side arrive in the knockout rounds with genuine belief. For a team that failed to win a game at the 2022 World Cup, the progress has been remarkable.

The World Cup 2026 R32 Match 1 picks itself as a contest between South Africa’s disciplined defensive structure under Broos and Canada’s attacking energy and pace in transition. South Africa will likely set up to be difficult to break down and look to strike on the counter, much as they did when beating South Korea. Canada, playing in front of a home-tournament crowd in a state-of-the-art venue that has already hosted high-profile action this summer, will carry the majority of possession and look to create overloads wide.

Team Form

South Africa – Group Stage Form

South Africa’s group stage record at this World Cup showed a side that were competitive throughout and capable of the decisive result when it mattered most. Their win over South Korea was the standout performance, combining defensive solidity with ruthless efficiency in front of goal.

Canada – Group Stage Form

Canada’s group stage demonstrated both their ceiling and their floor. The 6-0 victory over Qatar was the most emphatic result by any side in their group, while the draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina showed resilience. The defeat to Switzerland in the final game was a reminder that Marsch’s side are not without vulnerability when facing quality opposition who can press them high.

South Africa vs Canada Head-to-Head

South Africa and Canada have no significant history in major World Cup competition. This fixture is more a meeting of two programmes on parallel historic runs than a renewal of any established rivalry. Both sides enter without the psychological weight of previous knockout encounters between them, meaning form and tactical execution in Los Angeles will determine everything.

Team News

South Africa head into this fixture without any significant injury news emerging to disrupt Hugo Broos’s plans. The Belgian coach, who became the oldest manager ever to take charge of a side at a World Cup when South Africa faced Mexico in the group stage, has had the benefit of a settled squad throughout this tournament. Broos is expected to name an unchanged defensive structure given the clean sheet recorded against South Korea.

Canada have no confirmed absentees reported ahead of the tie. Jesse Marsch, appointed in May 2025, has had the full group stage to bed in his preferred eleven and will be able to select from a full-strength squad for this Round of 32 fixture. The defeat to Switzerland will have served as a useful reminder of the defensive discipline required at this level, and Marsch is likely to tighten his midfield shape for a knockout environment.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XIs are based on group-stage selections and available team news. Squads to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Predicted XI (South Africa, 4-1-4-1): Williams; Plus, Modiba, Tau, Sithole; Mothobi; Dolly, Zungu, Mokoena, Tau; Foster

Predicted XI (Canada, 4-3-3): Crepeau; Johnston, Miller, Cornelius, Laryea; Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Kone; Davies, David, Buchanan

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle in this World Cup 2026 knockout stage tie is likely to be Canada’s wide attacking threat against South Africa’s organised defensive block. Canada demonstrated across the group stage that they can hurt teams through the channels, with pace and directness in the final third causing consistent problems. South Africa, by contrast, will look to maintain their defensive shape and force Canada into wide areas before winning the ball and transitioning. The key question is whether South Africa’s back line can handle sustained pressure without the defensive lapses that more technically advanced opponents will eventually find. Whoever controls the tempo in midfield is likely to dictate the World Cup 2026 R32 Match 1 winner.

Best Bets

These World Cup 2026 R32 Match 1 best bets are based on group-stage evidence from both sides and the structural nature of this matchup.

Main Pick: Canada to Win (90 Minutes)

Canada showed across the group stage that they are capable of controlling games and scoring goals freely, with the Qatar victory demonstrating their attacking quality in ideal circumstances. South Africa will be well-organised and dangerous on the counter, but Canada’s superior depth and home-tournament momentum make them the pick to advance in normal time.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals

South Africa’s route to this fixture was built on defensive solidity, and their 1-0 win over South Korea suggests Broos’s side can keep the scoreline tight. While Canada have firepower, the knockout context and South Africa’s structured shape point towards a low-scoring contest rather than an open affair.

Scorer Market: Canada Anytime Scorer from Attack

Canada’s attacking unit caused problems for every side they faced in the group stage. With South Africa likely to sit deep and invite pressure, Canada’s forwards will have opportunities to get on the scoresheet, and backing one of their established attackers anytime represents a reasonable proposition at the best available price.

Optional Pick: South Africa to Score

South Africa have shown they can threaten on the counter, and they should not be shut out entirely against a Canada side that may be exposed at the back when pressing high. Backing them to contribute at least one goal offers value if the price is available at leading operators.

Odds Across Operators

Full match odds for this World Cup 2026 R32 Match 1 fixture will be confirmed once the teams are officially announced following the completion of Group A and Group B. Check leading operators for the best available price on Canada, South Africa, and the draw ahead of the 28 June kick-off at SoFi Stadium.

Canada Win – Best price at leading operators

Draw (AET) – Best price at leading operators

South Africa Win – Best price at leading operators

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

The World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Match 1 between the Group A runner-up and the Group B runner-up kicks off at 20:00 BST on Sunday, 28 June 2026, live at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. UK viewers can watch on ITV or BBC, with streaming available via ITVX and BBC iPlayer at no cost to licence-fee payers.

How to Bet

To place a bet on this World Cup 2026 R32 Match 1 fixture ahead of the 20:00 BST kick-off, follow these steps:

Confirm the teams from the Group A and Group B final standings once all group games are complete. Compare match odds across leading operators to find the best available price on your chosen outcome. Check for any team news, injury updates, or lineup confirmations released in the 24 hours before kick-off. Log in to your chosen operator’s account or register if you are a new customer. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section and locate the Round of 32 match for 28 June. Select your market (match result, goals, anytime scorer) and review your selection in the bet slip. Enter your stake and confirm your preferred odds before submitting the bet. Track the game live via ITV or BBC iPlayer and follow in-play markets if available.

Responsible Gambling

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