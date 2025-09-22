Italian journalist Paolo Ziliani feels that the midfielders of Juventus and Milan are incomparable in terms of quality.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram have cemented themselves as the ultimate starters in the double-pivot since the arrival of Igor Tudor.

But following the departures of Nicolo Fagioli and Douglas Luiz, the manager is struggling to find players capable of taking some of the burden off the two midfielders’ shoulders.

Igor Tudor facing midfield headache

Teun Koopmeiners is now the first option off the bench, but he remains far from inspiring, while the Croatian doesn’t seem to trust Weston McKennie with a midfield role, preferring to deploy him on the flanks.

Vasilije Adzic is being tested in a deeper role, but most observers believe he’s more useful higher up the pitch.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

On the other hand, Max Allegri appears to be spoiled for choice, as the Milan board have managed to provide him with a host of competent midfielders who are currently vying for three starting roles.

The Livorno native has been using Luka Modric as a Regista in between Adrien Rabiot and Youssouf Fofana, while his alternative choices are Samuele Ricci, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ardon Jashari.

Ziliani believes Juventus will struggle with current midfield options

Therefore, Ziliani insists that the gap in quality between Juve’s midfield department and Milan’s is immense, while blasting Damien Comolli for failing to strengthen this particular area in the summer.

“Modric-Rabiot are to Locatelli-Thuram what Coldplay are to Jalisse,” said the journalist via Calciomercato.it.

“The difference in quality and value is frightening. Juve should ask themselves, and do so with some urgency, what criteria Comolli used in the transfer market .

“With a weak and inadequate midfield, you won’t get anywhere. Tudor only has Locatelli, Thuram, and Koopmeiners at his disposal. Three men for an entire season is a bit too few. It’s unclear why Comolli only thought about strengthening the attack.”