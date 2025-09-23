Alessio Tacchinardi has expressed strong disapproval regarding the penalty awarded to Verona against Juventus at the weekend, stating that he could not believe the Video Assistant Referee failed to overturn the decision. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Verona displaying both determination and resilience. Despite Juventus’ strong form at the start of the season, Verona approached the game with confidence and will feel disappointed not to have secured all three points, particularly as another of their goals was disallowed.

Tacchinardi voiced his concerns with particular emphasis on the inconsistency and decision-making of officials. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked, “It’s madness, both the one against Verona and the one against Bologna. What’s wrong? Bad faith? Incompetence on the part of the VAR referee? I can understand the referee, maybe he’s under pressure or he’s sensing the moment of the match. But how can someone watching the screen award a penalty like that?”

Concerns Over VAR and Refereeing Standards

The former player’s comments highlight an ongoing debate within Italian football regarding the application of VAR and the reliability of decisions made after video review. His words underline the frustration many feel when questionable calls directly impact the outcome of a match. While acknowledging that referees on the pitch may face immediate pressure and difficult circumstances, Tacchinardi stressed that the role of the VAR official should be to correct errors by carefully assessing incidents without such constraints.

The criticism reflects broader concerns about the credibility of officiating, especially in matches involving teams competing for top positions. For Juventus, who are widely considered one of the strongest sides in Italy, consistent refereeing is particularly significant as they aim to challenge for the league title.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Performance and the Need to Improve

Although the penalty decision drew most of the attention, Juventus themselves were not at its best. Their inability to overcome Verona will inevitably raise questions about consistency and performance levels. Matches such as these are typically viewed as opportunities for Juventus to assert dominance, regardless of the difficulties encountered during play.

Verona’s spirited approach demonstrated that they were not intimidated by the reputation or form of their opponents. For Juventus, the expectation remains that such games should be won if the team is serious about competing at the very top. As Tacchinardi indicated, disappointment at the result is understandable, but the focus must now shift towards future fixtures and improvements in performance.