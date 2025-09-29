Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot is excited to reunite with his former Juventus teammates and supporters next Sunday.

The 30-year-old spent five years in Turin before joining Olympique Marseille as a free agent last summer. Although he immediately established himself as a protagonist at the Velodrome, the French club put him and Jonathan Rowe on the transfer list after indulging in a fiery locker-room brawl in August.

This proved to be a blessing in disguise for the France international, as he ended up reuniting with his beloved mentor, Max Allegri, at Milan.

Adrien Rabiot overjoyed with superb Milan start

Rabiot has swiftly struck a brilliant midfield partnership with his compatriot Youssouf Fofana and the legendary Luka Modric.

The trio played an instrumental role in the Rossoneri’s victory over Napoli on Sunday, which put them at the summit of the Serie A table, albeit on par in points with the Partenopei and Roma, much to Rabiot’s delight.

“I know the coach and the entire staff very well, their way of working, so it was easy to settle. I even know some of my teammates,” noted the PSG youth product in his post-match interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

“I arrived with humility, working every day to set an example and lead this team. They’re all supporting me, so I’m happy. Since I’ve been here, we’ve won four times and conceded only one goal.

“We have a strong spirit, we play with a positive mindset, that’s the most important part. Tonight was difficult, but with spirit we brought it home.”

Adrien Rabiot excited to return to the Juventus Stadium

Rabiot was naturally asked about next weekend’s clash against Juventus, which will see him return to the Allianz Stadium for the first time since his controversial departure just over a year ago.

“I’m happy to be back at the Stadium. We’re top of the table, it’ll be a great match, and obviously I hope to win. I’m happy to be back in Italy in general.

“Sunday will be exciting for me. I spent five years there and I enjoyed it. Now I’m at Milan, and I hope to succeed.”

While Rabiot is enthusiastic about his return, it remains to be seen how the Bianconeri faithful will receive him.

Allegri can expect a warm reception, as he remains a popular figure in Turin, but a section of Juventus didn’t appreciate the way Rabiot went AWOL while negotiating a new contract with the club, which led to a frosty divorce.

Nevertheless, Rabiot pointed the finger towards the unpopular Cristiano Giuntoli who was in charge of the negotiations on the club’s behalf.