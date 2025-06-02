MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 17: Adrien Rabiot of France in action during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2 match between Italy and France at on November 17, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot only had nice words to say about his time in Turin, but he believes Cristiano Giuntoli was responsible for his departure.

The 30-year-old signed for the Bianconeri as a free agent in the summer of 2019. Although it took him some time to establish himself as a pillar, he eventually became an undisputed first-choice under Max Allegri.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman and his mother, Veronique, couldn’t reach an agreement with the hierarchy over a new deal, which prompted a move to Marseille last summer.

Adrien Rabiot explains Juventus exit

Rabiot points the finger at Giuntoli, claiming he didn’t put enough effort into keeping him at Continassa.

“They were fundamental years. Today I can handle great responsibilities, and I owe it to Juventus, as I was able to mature at a great club where I became a captain,” said the France international in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“We wanted to continue together. Thiago Motta had also called me, but Giuntoli didn’t do what was necessary to convince me. And I didn’t have the feeling that he wanted to build something important.

“Given their chaotic season, perhaps I was right about him. For a few years now, no purchases worthy of Juve had been made, and this frustrated me because I had the impression that there were few of us on the pitch who did what was necessary.

“I didn’t want to continue in those conditions, so I preferred to get back into the game elsewhere, and I chose Marseille.”

Rabiot then defended his former PSG teammate Motta, describing his sacking as ‘incomprehensible’.

“I don’t know the details, and even though there’s never any time in football and at Juve there’s a need for results, it’s incomprehensible to hire an excellent coach like Motta and then send him away straight away.

“They said it was year zero; in the end, a few negative results were enough to reset everything again. But Thiago has a great future ahead of him.”

The midfielder then recalled his happy memories in Turin, while opening up on his special bond with Allegri.

“I loved playing at Juve and living in Turin. It was a turning point in terms of mentality and professionalism. I received so much affection from everyone, at the club and from the fans, and I’m grateful for that.

“That’s why it was difficult to leave a team where I felt important. Wearing the captain’s armband at Juventus is not a small thing.

“I actually speak to Allegri often. Giovanni Rossi, De Zerbi’s advisor, also works with Max, and when he calls him, he tells me: ‘Come and speak to your dad’.

“I can talk to Allegri about everything and not just football. I really appreciate him as a person. He has a winning mentality. And it’s clear, if he calls me, I’ll always be available to talk to him.”