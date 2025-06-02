Juventus are in search of a new manager, as it appears the future of Igor Tudor has already been decided.

The Bianconeri appointed him during the March international break, following the dismissal of Thiago Motta, but he was always viewed as a short-term solution.

The club’s immediate priority was to secure a top-four finish, and Tudor was brought in with that objective in mind.

Now, Juventus are expected to appoint a new head coach, although many of their preferred candidates are currently unavailable.

Regardless of who takes over, there are certain players the club must not consider selling under any circumstances.

Federico Gatti

Gatti has been a regular fixture in the Juventus side for much of his time at the club and simply cannot be allowed to leave.

Although several clubs have shown interest in him, parting ways with Gatti would be a serious error. While he may not be the most elegant defender in terms of style, his quality and attitude are undeniable.

Kenan Yildiz

Having seen the impressive development of Dean Huijsen after his departure last summer, Juventus must avoid repeating the same mistake with Yildiz.

He is an explosive talent who clearly has the potential to become the foundation of any side. Juventus should be building their future around him, not entertaining offers.

Yildiz has been the club’s most productive player under Tudor and deserves to stay on to continue his promising run.

Khephren Thuram

Among the midfielders signed last summer, Thuram arrived with fewer expectations, yet he has emerged as the most impressive.

The younger Thuram has been exceptional since joining the Bianconeri, and Juventus must build upon his strong debut season.

He has shown he belongs at the club and understands its values, making him a player who should remain at the Allianz Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Andrea Cambiaso

Cambiaso has become one of the most vital players at Juventus and has been consistently impressive since arriving.

His versatility is a key asset, allowing him to be effective against a range of opponents. Juventus are fortunate to have him.

Though previously linked with Manchester City, no further approaches have been made, and Juventus must now prioritise keeping Cambiaso long term.

Pierre Kalulu

Kalulu has performed admirably during his loan spell at the Allianz Stadium, and the club must ensure he remains part of their plans.

While Juventus are expected to make his move permanent, the next manager must not consider selling him. Players with his blend of talent and professionalism are increasingly rare.