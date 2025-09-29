Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri will be happy to make his return to the Allianz Stadium next weekend to take on his former employers, Juventus.

The 58-year-old is enjoying a thrilling start to his second stint with the Rossoneri. Despite shockingly losing the opening fixture of the season against Cremonese at home, Milan are now at the top of the Serie A table after winning their last four.

On Sunday, they took the lead from Napoli after beating Antonio Conte’s men by two goals to one. Milan were reduced to 10 men for the last half hour, as Pervis Estupinan was sent off after giving away a penalty kick, but his teammates managed to cling on to the three points.

Max Allegri wants more from Milan

After the contest, Allegri urged his players to keep working hard, as he feels there’s still great room for improvement.

“We have to keep working hard; we’ve only made a small step forward,” said the Livorno native in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“There will be more difficult games like this one, but if we play with this spirit, it will be easier to win. Leao’s still lagging behind in terms of fitness, but Nkunku is improving. We have the potential to do well.”

Max Allegri (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Allegri excited ahead of Juventus vs Milan

Next weekend, Milan will head to Turin to battle it out with Juventus in what will be a special contest for Allegri who spent eight years overall with the Bianconeri.

“Am I thinking about it? No, but it’ll be a great game, wonderful. I’ve played a few here and a few there. It will be a fun one too.”

Allegri enjoyed a largely successful first tenure at Juventus between 2014 and 2019, winning five Scudetti titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and reaching the final of the Champions League twice.

On the other hand, his second spell between 2021 and 2024 was far less successful. He only managed to lift one Coppa Italia trophy, and ironically, he was sacked immediately afterwards due to his legendary outburst at the end of the contest.