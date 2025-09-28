TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Igor Tudor, Head Coach of Juventus, reacts during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at the Allianz Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Former Italy defender Fulvio Collovati was bewildered by Juventus manager Igor Tudor, who was satisfied with his team’s display against Atalanta.

The Bianconeri had to settle for their second draw in a row on Saturday. Despite dominating the action in the first half, they found themselves trailing at half-time, as Kamaldeen Sulemana had pounced on a mistake from Vasilije Adzic to put the visitors in the lead.

Nevertheless, Juan Cabal made a triumphant return from a long injury layoff, as he salvaged a point for the Old Lady. The home side had a golden opportunity to win the contest when Atalanta were reduced to 10 men following Marten de Roon’s dismissal, but it ended 1-1 at the Allianz Stadium.

Collovati doesn’t agree with Tudor’s enthusiastic comments after Juvents vs Atalanta

In his post-match press conference, Tudor was highly praiseful of his men, arguing that the team produced their best first half since he took over from Thiago Motta back in March.

However, Collovati struggled to wrap his head around the manager’s comments. The former Milan and Inter centre-back wasn’t entirely impressed with Juve’s display, or with the manager’s choices.

“I agreed with Tudor’s comments when he vented (against the referee’s controversial decision) last week,” said the 1982 World Cup winner during his appearance on Il sabato al 90 via TuttoJuve.

“However, I absolutely disagree—in fact, I’m quite perplexed—by these statements I read after watching today’s match.

“It seems to me that Tudor chose the wrong lineup; they were a rather surprising team, in the negative sense of the word.”

Nevertheless, Tudor still enjoys the full backing of the Juventus board as well as the fanbase. Giorgio Chiellini identified him as the man who restored the sense of enthusiasm around the club.