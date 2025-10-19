Juventus head coach Igor Tudor was invited to reply to the piece of advice offered by the iconic Michel Platini.

Following his arrival at the club last March, the Croatian boss had instantly implemented his tried-and-tested 3-4-2-1 formation.

In this system, Kenan Yildiz has been operating in a hybrid role between an attacking midfielder and a left winger.

Michel Platini wants Kenan Yildiz in a more central role

Compared to the way Thiago Motta used to field him, the Turkish international has been operating in a more central role, but just not central enough to Platini’s liking.

During his appearance at the Trento Sports Festival earlier this week, the legendary Frenchman argued that a No.10 like Yildiz should always be fielded at the heart of the formation.

“No one puts the number 10 in the centre anymore, but on the wings,” complained You should ask the coaches why, not me.”

Igor Tudor replies to Platini

Naturally, Tudor was asked to respond to the Juventus icon, so he came up with a cheeky reply, albeit wrapped in a diplomatic tone.

“I didn’t know this information, it’s normal for everyone to be talking about Juve,” said the 46-year-old during his press conference ahead of Sunday’s Serie A contest against Como (via JuventusNews24).

“That’s the beauty of football: everyone has their own idea of ​​what’s best. A coach knows his players best and has his own ideas on how to get them to perform at their best.

“Kenan has always played behind the striker since I’ve been here. He’s also playing great as a winger, so if Yildiz is the problem, we have no problem… We’ve done a great job, first him and then us as a staff.

“He’s grown tremendously, and it’s clear that everyone wants their say, and I respect that.”

Yildiz will certainly be in Tudor’s starting lineup against Como, but it remains to be seen if the manager will truly drop his tried-and-tested 3-4-2-1 formation in favour of a 4-3-3 system.