Bayern Munich have reportedly registered their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who’s currently running on an expired contract.

The Serie A giants bought the Serbian for circa €80 million from Fiorentina in January 2022, and his lucrative deal allowed him to become the league’s best-paid player thanks to a hefty loyalty bonus.

Although he’s been the club’s top goal-scorer over the past three seasons, most fans and observers feel that the 25-year-old hasn’t been able to fulfil the early promise he showed during his time in Tuscany

Dusan Vlahovic expected to leave Juventus as a free agent

While Juventus were desperate to cut their losses and find Vlahovic a buyer, no club was willing to meet his salary demands. Therefore, the big striker ended up lingering at Continassa, despite the arrival of Jonathan David and Loic Openda.

With an agreement on a new contract looking unlikely at this stage, the former Fiorentina star will most probably be on the move by the end of the season.

In the latest video update posted on his Italian YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano sheds some light on Vlahovic’s future.

As the journalist explains, Bayern Munich have now enquired about the striker’s services, as they reflect on the possibility of signing him on a free transfer next summer.

Bayern Munich collecting info on Vlahovic

Romano insists that the Bavarian giants haven’t made an offer just yet, but they’re simply garnering information regarding the player’s salary demands and sign-on fees and agent commissions.

Nevertheless, Bayern isn’t the only suitor interested in Vlahovic, reckons the famous transfer market insider, as several clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia have been monitoring the situation closely.

In the meantime, the centre-forward will be looking to keep his head down and focus on ending his Juventus stint in the best possible fashion. He has already bagged four goals this season, all while coming off the bench.