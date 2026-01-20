Juventus signed Teun Koopmeiners last season with the expectation that he would elevate the team to a new level and become a defining presence in midfield. The Dutchman arrived in Turin with an outstanding reputation after excelling at Atalanta, where his performances and leadership culminated in winning the Europa League in the summer of 2024. That success attracted interest from several of the world’s biggest clubs, yet he chose Juventus, prompting Atalanta to negotiate with a direct rival in one of the most notable moves of the campaign.

High expectations and early promise

Juve eventually secured one of the most highly regarded midfielders in European football, believing they had strengthened a crucial area of the squad. The optimism surrounding his arrival was considerable, as supporters anticipated creativity, goals and authority from a player entering his prime. Instead, his form has declined since joining the Bianconeri, and the impact many predicted has failed to materialise.

The club opted to keep faith in him for another season, hoping continuity might restore confidence and consistency. He is now working under his third manager at Juventus, a sequence of changes that has not produced the revival that was envisaged. Despite the patience shown, none of his coaches has been able to guide him back to his best level, and his future in Turin now appears uncertain.

Growing criticism and uncertain future

As performances have continued to disappoint, the possibility of an exit has become increasingly realistic. Juventus may soon decide to cut its losses, and criticism from respected observers has added to the pressure. According to Tuttojuve, pundit Riccardo Trevisani delivered a blunt assessment of Koopmeiners’ contribution and suitability for the club. He said, “They have few, very few champions, but we agree that they would have won nine games in a row and they didn’t win Juventus-Lecce with four expected goals and in Cagliari with twenty shots. Two essentially impossible things happened between Cagliari-Juve and Juventus-Lecce. After that, if I had to ask a question, it would be about what Koopmeiners was doing on the pitch after a year and a half of showing at Juve that he wasn’t worthy of Juve? That’s the only objection I would make. As for the rest, you can’t say anything to Spalletti.”

These remarks reflect a wider sense of frustration at a signing that has yet to justify its promise. With confidence fading and competition intense, Koopmeiners now faces a decisive period in his career, as Juventus consider whether persistence or separation offers the clearest path forward.