The 2025/2026 season promises to be an intriguing one for Juventus, and supporters can sense the potential for improvement. The previous campaign ended in disappointment after an initially strong start gave way to difficulties in the second half of the season. The decline ultimately cost Thiago Motta his position as manager, despite early optimism that he would succeed following his positive spell with Bologna.

Motta’s dismissal in March paved the way for Igor Tudor to take charge, and he was confirmed in the summer as the man to lead the club into the new campaign. His arrival has brought renewed energy, and there is growing confidence that Juventus can achieve stability and compete at the highest level once again.

Defensive Stability and Bremer’s Return

A key reason behind last season’s struggles was the absence of Gleison Bremer, who suffered a serious injury at the start of the campaign. Without their defensive leader, Juventus lacked solidity and paid the price in crucial fixtures. Now back to full fitness, Bremer has already begun to demonstrate why he is considered one of the standout players in the squad. His return not only strengthens the back line but also provides confidence across the team, highlighting how essential a reliable defence is to any title challenge.

Juventus recognise that goals alone are not enough to secure victories. Conceding cheaply undermines attacking efforts, and Bremer’s presence could prove decisive in ensuring the balance between scoring and defending is maintained throughout the season.

New Faces in Attack

While defence remains a priority, Juventus have also worked hard to address its lack of goals. Scoring consistently was a problem under both Max Allegri and Motta, and Tudor has been backed with reinforcements in the final third. Edon Zhegrova and Lois Openda arrived on deadline day, adding further depth and creativity, while Jonathan David was signed earlier in the summer following an impressive spell at Lille. Together, they bring pace, versatility, and a proven eye for goal.

The combination of a reinforced attack and a stabilised defence offers Juventus the tools required to mount a serious challenge. Success this season will depend on contributions from across the squad, as the Bianconeri cannot rely solely on one striker. A collective effort will be needed, ensuring goals are spread throughout the team while maintaining defensive discipline.

With Tudor at the helm, Bremer back in defence, and new signings ready to make their mark, Juventus enter the new campaign with optimism. The balance between attack and defence may ultimately determine whether this season delivers the trophies their supporters are hoping for.