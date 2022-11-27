Agnelli discusses how Juventus created their B team and gives credit to Costacurta

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has discussed the Bianconeri Next Gen team and how it was birthed.

Juve is the only Italian club that has a B team competing in the lower leagues of Italian football.

Their Next Gen team has served as a good breeding ground for talents who have graduated from the U19 side and need to continue developing to prepare to star for the senior side.

Because the team competes in Serie C, their best players are usually good enough to compete in Serie B or even top-tier Italian football.

It was established in 2018, but Agnelli reveals the idea was first considered in 2010.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We have wanted the second team project since 2010. A moment of discontinuity was needed to give life to it, great merit must be given to Costacurta: he pushed to create them.

“The first year was very strange, the players did not understand what it was and lived in an atmosphere of hostility. I spoke to them and told them that they were Juventus. This is a piece of the growth path to becoming footballers. I think of all the coaches we have had, the directors. The path is difficult for them, those who feel ready find it hard to go back.”

Juve FC Says

The Juventus Next Gen team has been one of the finest in Serie C and has helped develop several of our young players.

It will continue to play an important role in talent development at this club and we expect more youngsters from there to break into our senior squad.