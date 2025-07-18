Juventus had monitored David Hancko for several months and came close to securing his signature during the January transfer window. However, negotiations with Feyenoord failed to result in an agreement, and the defender remained in the Netherlands for the remainder of the season.

Hancko’s performances in the Champions League attracted attention from several major clubs, including Atletico Madrid. Although the Spanish side did not succeed in signing him, both they and Juventus were expected to pursue a deal for the Slovakian international this summer.

Juventus Misses Out on Long-Term Defensive Target

Despite initial optimism, recent developments have indicated that a move to Juventus has become increasingly unlikely. Over the past few weeks, it became apparent that the Bianconeri would face serious competition from Al Nassr, who showed a strong interest in bringing the player to Saudi Arabia. Crucially, Hancko appeared receptive to the move, significantly altering the landscape of the transfer discussions.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Hancko has now agreed to join Al Nassr in a deal reportedly worth over 30 million euros. His decision to prioritise a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s club has effectively ended any possibility of a transfer to Juventus during this window.

Defensive Depth Lessens Impact of Missed Transfer

While Juventus will undoubtedly be disappointed to have missed out on one of their long-standing defensive targets, the club appears confident in the current depth and quality of their defensive options. With several established players already within the squad, there is no pressing need to pursue an immediate alternative.

Hancko would certainly have been a valuable addition to the team, offering versatility and experience at a high level. Nevertheless, with the transfer now off the table, the club will shift its focus to other priorities in the market. Juventus will aim to reinforce other key areas as they continue preparations for a season in which depth and squad balance will be crucial to their success.