Juventus are reportedly eager for Dusan Vlahovic to depart the club during the current transfer window and is hopeful that a new team will secure his signature in the coming weeks. The Serbian striker is no longer considered part of the Bianconeri’s long-term plans, as he continues to resist agreeing to a new contract.

Vlahovic is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A, with Juventus obligated to pay him 12 million euros net over the next 12 months. This financial burden is a key reason behind the club’s desire to offload him. When Juventus initially won the race to sign him, they did so with the expectation that he would evolve into a prolific striker capable of leading the team to major honours. However, that anticipated transformation has not come to fruition.

Contract Standoff and Transfer Talks

The club’s frustration is compounded by Vlahovic’s apparent willingness to see out his contract, potentially leaving on a free transfer at its conclusion. Juventus are keen to avoid this scenario and is therefore pushing for a departure while he still has market value.

Recent developments suggest that the striker may now be more receptive to a move. According to Turkish journalist Ersin Albayrak, posting on his X account, Vlahovic is currently engaged in talks with Turkish giants Fenerbahce. The report indicates that he is meeting with senior figures at the club, who are looking to respond strategically to Galatasaray’s attempts to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus Aim to Resolve Vlahovic Situation

The situation marks a significant shift in Juventus’ transfer strategy, as the club had once viewed Vlahovic as a cornerstone for their future. Now, they are intent on parting ways with the forward as swiftly as possible in order to manage wage expenditure and reshape their squad.

While the identity of Vlahovic’s next destination remains uncertain, Juventus will be focused on finalising a deal that allows them to move forward without delay. Resolving the matter efficiently would free up resources and help the club realign with its broader strategic goals for the upcoming season.