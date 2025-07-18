Juventus are scheduled to return to pre-season training on 24 July, following their recent involvement in the Club World Cup. The men in black and white granted their players a brief period of rest after the tournament, resulting in a later return to preparations compared to some of their domestic rivals.

Both Juventus and Inter Milan participated in the Club World Cup and, as a result, will resume their pre-season programmes slightly later than other clubs. However, with the new season approaching rapidly, Juventus will be hoping that the squad retains a solid level of match sharpness, having only been away on holiday for a few weeks.

Preparations Begin Ahead of Crucial Campaign

The Bianconeri are determined to begin the upcoming season with strong performances, and much will hinge on the effectiveness of their pre-season training. With numerous top clubs vying for the Serie A title, Juventus must ensure their preparations are thorough and strategic. Physical conditioning, tactical drills and squad cohesion will all play essential roles in setting the tone for what could be a highly competitive campaign.

As reported by Il Bianconero, Juventus have now confirmed the first fixture of their pre-season schedule. The match is set to take place against Reggiana on 2 August. Although the game will be held behind closed doors without spectators, it will be broadcast live on DAZN, allowing fans to follow the team’s early progress.

Focus on Fitness and Match Readiness

This initial fixture offers an opportunity to assess the physical condition and readiness of the players after their short break. The coaching staff will be looking to gradually restore full match fitness while refining tactical systems and evaluating squad depth.

Juventus are expected to play additional pre-season matches in the lead-up to the new campaign. However, the season may commence before the players reach their peak condition, which could impact early results. Nonetheless, the club’s focus will be on building momentum and ensuring a competitive start as they aim to challenge for major honours in the months ahead.