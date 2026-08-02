Kerim Alajbegovic landed at Turin’s Caselle airport on Saturday and headed straight to the J Medical, where the 19-year-old Bosnian is completing the formalities that precede his official unveiling as a Juventus player, reports Il Globo.

Accompanying him on the flight was Miralem Pjanic, the ex-Juventus midfielder who acted as intermediary in the operation and shares Bosnian roots with the player. Once the medical clears, Alajbegovic will sign a five-year contract worth approximately €3 million per season, according to Tuttosport.

Miralem Pjanic playing for Juventus.

The Deal Structure

Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen agreed a transfer fee of €30 million fixed, plus €5 million in performance-related bonuses, with Leverkusen retaining a 10% sell-on clause – bringing the total potential outlay to €35 million. The Bianconeri beat out competition that included Chelsea and unnamed Italian rivals to land the class of 2007, who arrives as the club’s third acquisition after Ekhator and Celik, alongside the redemption of Boga.

Alajbegovic is an attacking midfielder who can operate wide on either flank. Coach Luciano Spalletti has indicated he sees the teenager primarily as a trequartista. With Yildiz already occupying a position on the left, there is a possibility that the former Bayer Leverkusen player could end up covering the same areas as Conceição. Juventus’ coaching staff are currently evaluating that scenario: Conceição was one of the club’s standout performers last season and the club has no desire to sell him, with any departure only considered in the event of an exceptional offer – potentially from the Premier League, where Manchester United and Liverpool have been monitoring the situation.

Kerim Alajbegovic during a match for Bayer Leverkusen.

What Comes Next

With the medical underway, Alajbegovic is expected to join the squad for the Hong Kong trip the following day, as Juventus begins its international pre-season tour through Asia and Australia. On the midfield side, talks with Cagliari over a potential departure for Adzic are reportedly at an advanced stage as the club works to trim its squad ahead of the competitive season.