Randal Kolo Muani is expected in Turin within 48 hours to undergo his medical and finalise his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport. RMC Sport and multiple French outlets confirmed the development on 29 July 2026.

The deal is structured as an initial loan with a mandatory purchase obligation – a format that allows Juventus to spread the cost across more than one fiscal year. Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed PSG authorised the medical as the Bianconeri moved to complete the paperwork.

Randal Kolo Muani competing in a match for Paris Saint-Germain.

A Deal That Dragged, Then Landed

This transfer has been grinding towards a conclusion since Kolo Muani first arrived at Juventus on loan in January 2025. When a permanent agreement proved elusive that summer, PSG sent him to Tottenham Hotspur instead. Negotiations continued in recent months, and the two clubs ultimately settled on a transfer format both could accept.

PSG had paid around €95m to sign Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 and were initially seeking €50m to sell, per Football Italia. The 27-year-old’s PSG contract runs to June 2028, and he did not make France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. The Bianconeri were eager to bring the fee down to around €43m through performance-related bonuses and add-ons, and the months of negotiations between the two clubs ultimately produced a compromise both sides could sign off on.

Why Juve Kept Coming Back

Kolo Muani himself pushed for the return to Serie A, and his record during the earlier Juventus loan – which included a goal against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico – reinforced the club’s conviction that the player fits their attacking profile.

A Juventus player during a match against Lazio.

With medical tests imminent and contract documents ready, Juventus expect to present their new centre-forward ahead of the new campaign. Registration and debut availability will be the next milestones to watch.