Inter Milan have made contact with the agent of Juventus winger Nico Gonzalez, according to SempreInter, citing Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia via FCInteNews.

The 27-year-old Argentine has come to the end of his first season at the Bianconeri after joining from Fiorentina last summer. It proved a somewhat inconsistent first season, and Juventus could consequently be willing to sell him this window.

Gonzalez as Inter Consider Other Targets

Inter’s primary attacking target this summer remains Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. The Nerazzurri are targeting a winger or attacking midfielder who can give a different dimension to their attack compared to the strikers already in their squad. However, it is far from certain whether they will be able to convince Atalanta on a deal for Lookman, and the club are also considering other targets – with contact now made over Gonzalez.

The Fee Juventus Are Seeking

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus could sell Gonzalez for a fee of around €20 million plus add-ons. That figure positions him as a considerably more accessible option than Lookman, whose valuation at Atalanta sits well north of that figure.

At this stage the contact is preliminary, and how the situation develops will depend on how Inter’s broader attacking pursuit unfolds over the coming weeks.