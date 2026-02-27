Juventus are expected to retain Luciano Spalletti as its manager for next season after a promising start to his tenure. The coach arrived following the dismissal of Igor Tudor during the first half of the campaign and has since demonstrated the experience and authority required to steady the club.

The Bianconeri are confident that he can guide them to a top-four finish, which remains the primary objective for the remainder of this term. Securing Champions League qualification would represent a significant achievement given the instability that preceded his appointment.

Stability After Managerial Changes

Before Spalletti’s arrival, Juventus had worked with several different coaches in a short period. The managers who followed Max Allegri were widely viewed as lacking the necessary experience to restore the club to its traditional standards. Although Allegri was afforded time, he was ultimately unable to oversee a sustained revival.

Spalletti, by contrast, is now set to be offered a longer contract that would extend his stay beyond the current season. The club hierarchy reportedly intends to support him in the summer transfer window with targeted reinforcements, enabling him to shape the squad more fully in line with his vision.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Backing from Within

Despite some disappointing results in recent weeks and speculation that the club could reconsider their position, there appears to be strong backing for the manager. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Alessandro Birindelli said, “I don’t see any better coaches around than Spalletti to manage not only the current situation, but also the return of this team to a certain level. Both technically and tactically, and in terms of helping manage the transfer market: there are clearly defined roles, but the contribution of someone like Spalletti can be crucial to everyone’s growth. My friend Giorgio (Chiellini, ed.) has been clear on this, saying there’s no doubt about continuing with him.”

Such endorsement underlines the belief that Spalletti is the right figure to lead Juventus back towards sustained competitiveness.