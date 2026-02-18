Juventus have suffered their second dramatic defeat in the space of a few days after Galatasaray secured a 5-2 victory over them in the Champions League last night. The result followed a 3-2 loss to Inter Milan in their previous outing, leaving the Bianconeri reeling from consecutive setbacks at a crucial stage of the season.

Having been beaten by Inter, Juventus travelled to Turkiye seeking a positive response. Instead, they endured another punishing evening and now face a considerable challenge in the second leg of the playoff tie. While comebacks are not uncommon in European competition and Juve will believe that scoring three goals in Turin is achievable if Galatasaray managed the same at home, significant concerns remain, particularly in defence.

Defensive Concerns Mount

A key moment in the match came when Gleison Bremer pulled up injured in Turkiye. His absence has frequently coincided with defensive vulnerability, and when he does not feature, Juventus have often struggled to maintain solidity at the back. The Old Lady will hope that his replacement can rise to the occasion in the return fixture, yet questions linger over the team’s resilience.

There is also speculation over whether the emotional toll of the defeat to Inter Milan had a lingering impact. Consecutive high-intensity fixtures can drain both physical and mental energy, and the timing of these losses has intensified scrutiny.

Piotr Zielinski (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Costacurta Questions Mental Energy

As reported by Calciomercato, Alessandro Costacurta shared his assessment of the situation after observing the recent performances. He said, “What do I think after this defeat? I think the team is improving, that Locatelli from the last two months is a player we can count on, but I’m afraid that Inter Juve, in terms of mental energy, took a lot out of three or four players against Galatasaray.”

His remarks suggest that while there are signs of progress within the squad, the psychological impact of recent defeats may have played a decisive role in their latest disappointment.