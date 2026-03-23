Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi didn’t mince his words when discussing the impact of Lois Openda and Jonathan David.

The two strikers have become the symbols of Damien Comolli’s failed first summer campaign in Turin, which also included Edon Zhegrova and Joao Mario.

When Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik were unavailable for months, Luciano Spalletti had no choice but to resort to David and Openda.

The Canadian only showed positive glimpses during January before suffering another dip in form, while the Belgian hasn’t produced anything noteworthy since the start of the season.

Alessio Tacchinardi bashes Lois Openda & Jonathan David

With Vlahovic and Milik making their return from injury, Spalletti decided to unleash them in the final minutes of Saturday’s contest against Sassuolo, while leaving David and Openda on the bench for the duration of the match.

The returning duo had a positive cameo, but it wasn’t enough to find a winner, as the team settled for a disappointing 1-1 draw.

According to Tacchinardi, the manager’s choices against Sassuolo are a testament to the poor recruiting conducted by the club in the summer.

“The seriousness and impact of these errors were also evident against Sassuolo, when Luciano Spalletti brought on Milik and Vlahovic, leaving Openda and David on the bench — two terrible signings for Juventus,” argued the 50-year-old in his interview with Tuttosport.

“They’ve contributed nothing, and it has to be said that in recent years Juventus have unfortunately got several signings wrong, and at this level you need to make as few mistakes as possible.”

Tacchinardi urges Juventus to sign quality players

Tacchinardi is thus worried that the costly mistakes committed in the summer and throughout the season could hamper Juve’s chances of reaching the Champions League, while offering the management transfer advice.

“I hope Juventus manage to qualify for the Champions League. Otherwise, it would be a very heavy financial blow.

“In my opinion, on the transfer market, they need to sign two strong players, not four or five average ones who are no longer useful. The mistakes in choosing forwards have been the real Achilles’ heel.”

The Bianconeri are currently 5th in the table, three points behind Como. The race for 4th place also involves Roma and Atalanta.