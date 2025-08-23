Alessio Tacchinardi has expressed admiration for the progress of Kenan Yildiz and suggested that the young midfielder could be considered for a leadership role at Juventus. Yildiz has consistently been among the first names on the team sheet at the Allianz Stadium and has demonstrated that he is a player the club can rely on, both in terms of performance and character.

Yildiz’s development and on-field impact

The Turkiye international has been in impressive form for several seasons, establishing himself as one of the most consistent attacking players for the Bianconeri. Since joining the first team, he has shown maturity and composure on the pitch, earning the trust of his teammates and coaching staff. His ability to perform at a high level in a variety of situations has made him a key component of Juventus’ squad.

This season is expected to be particularly important for Yildiz, as he continues to refine his game and take on more responsibility. His leadership potential is widely acknowledged, and he has been praised for his professionalism both on and off the pitch. Observers note that he possesses the personal qualities required to lead a team effectively, and many believe that this could be formally recognised in the near future.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Tacchinardi’s perspective on leadership

Alessio Tacchinardi, speaking via Il Bianconero, commented on Yildiz’s qualities and potential role within the squad:

“Kenan is a focused guy; he must become the new captain. He took the number 10 with incredible serenity and plays stellar football. He’ll become Juventus’s leader, with Thuram right behind him. For me, the foundation is solid this year, but we still need something good on the market.”

Tacchinardi’s remarks underline his belief that Yildiz has already demonstrated the maturity and composure necessary for a leadership role, despite his youth. At the same time, there is recognition that responsibility must be balanced carefully to ensure the player continues to develop without being overburdened too soon.

While Yildiz is maturing well and showing promising signs of leadership, Juventus are expected to manage his progression carefully. The club will aim to provide him with opportunities to lead while maintaining support structures around him, allowing him to grow into a captaincy role gradually and sustainably.