Nicolas Gonzalez is reportedly eager to finalise a move to Atletico Madrid this summer following the Spanish club’s interest in his signature. The Argentine forward has struggled to make an impact at Juventus since joining them a year ago, and he is understood to be one of the players the Bianconeri are looking to offload during the current transfer window.

Juventus’ intentions and negotiations

Juventus have been waiting for offers for Gonzalez, and days ago, Atletico Madrid expressed interest in signing him. Both clubs are reportedly engaged in discussions regarding a potential transfer. However, the negotiations face challenges, as there is a significant gap between Juventus’ valuation and the offer made by the Spaniards.

Gonzalez is said to be keen for a deal to materialise, making concessions to facilitate the move. According to Il Bianconero, the attacker has agreed to reduce his salary, reportedly accepting 3 million euros per season, down from the 3.5 million euros per season he currently earns. This adjustment reflects his willingness to prioritise the transfer and improve the likelihood of an agreement between the clubs.

Potential outcome for Juventus

The club appear motivated to finalise a transfer while they still have the opportunity, acknowledging that Gonzalez has struggled to establish himself within the squad.

The situation underscores the challenges of managing high-profile squad members who have not performed as expected, while also balancing financial considerations. Completing the transfer to Atletico Madrid would allow Juventus to reduce their wage bill and reinvest resources elsewhere, while giving Gonzalez the chance to revive his career in Spain.

The coming days are likely to be decisive, as Juventus evaluate whether a compromise with Atletico Madrid can be reached and finalise a deal before the transfer window closes. The outcome will determine whether Gonzalez remains at Juventus for another season or begins a new chapter in his career abroad.